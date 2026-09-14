American Academy of Neurology 2026 “Migraine Prevention Guidelines” recommend AMITRIPTYLINE despite evidence that MELATONIN is safer, more effective, more affordable, more available

The disastrous 2026 “Migraine Prevention Guidelines” from American Academy of Neurology recommend the use of the tricyclic antidepressant drug AMITRIPTYLINE 10-50mg despite evidence that MELATONIN 3mg is safer, more effective, more affordable, more available without a prescription, and which provides collateral benefit including weight loss, antioxidant benefits, and anti-cancer benefits (J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry 2016 Oct).

Share

Amitriptyline is not approved by the FDA for prevention/treatment of migraines

Note that Amitriptyline is not approved by the FDA for prevention/treatment of migraines, but the same genre of rule-following doctors that complain about “unregulated nutritional supplements” will use Amitriptyline “off-label” which means unapproved and is therefore equivalent to “off-label” use of melatonin, which is a natural component of the human body for millions of years.

AMITRIPTYLINE commonly causes weight gain of approximately 1kg or 2lbs per month, which can easily exceed 10kg or 20lbs per year

As I note in today’s video , AMITRIPTYLINE commonly causes weight gain of approximately 1kg or 2lbs per month, which can easily exceed 10kg or 20lbs per year —therefore, not only does AMITRIPTYLINE promote major negative consequences for overall health with increased risk of autoimmunity, cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease (including heart function/rhythm disturbances per Clin Ter 1993 Jul PMID8243020) due to overweight/obesity, but this same propensity for drug-induced overweight/obesity also worsens migraine (increased risk for “chronification”), fibromyalgia, depression, and everything else that is bad.

Share

Learn more at Migraine-Mechanic.com ❤︎ Inflammation-Mastery.com

This is obviously not personalized medical advice for anyone; stay on drugs for the rest of your life if you think that is your best option. If you want to expose yourself to new ideas and new treatment options, see the websites/articles/videos linked above. Clinician referrals are available.

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com