I recently commented on the FB site of the New England Journal of Medicine that they should “sell more drugs and ignore nutrition” which 1) is exactly what they do and 2) is the underlying premise of the entire medical paradigm.

Facebook’s automated nonsense algorithms interpreted this as… is whatever the hell they interpreted it as. They sent me some stupid comment that somehow they interpreted my words as trying to sell illegal drugs, or some idiocy like that.

I’m grateful that I grew up in generation X because I think kids in the more recent generations are not going to have any idea how to separate truth from pharmaceutical propaganda. These kids who grew up in the surveillance state following the supposed 9/11 terrorist attack in the United States are never going to have any idea what real freedom is. And things have obviously only gotten worse after the global of hijacking of 2019/2020, during which the USA government worked for Big Pharma to enforce censorship and social control:

Share

An old cliché is that “you can’t fight City Hall” which was to say that you can’t fight against bureaucracy but with these days we’re fighting against automated algorithms that don’t even think and don’t have any logic at all. They just look for words and tone and then implement the punishment without any thoughtful or judicial process.

The overall idea here is that none of us can say anything either 1) for or 2) against or 3) with any legitimate question of the medical paradigm.

One of the most important ideas in George Orwell’s famous book 1984 is that by restricting use of language, governments would eventually restrict the range of thought and thereby have complete control over the population. That’s exactly what is happening right in front of our eyes these days.

Book 1984 Orwell 1.17MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

New generations of young kids are going to grow up so indoctrinated into the medical paradigm —because they live in a pro-pharma filtered world—that they won’t even have questions in their minds.

Anyone with any powers of observation will have also noted that all of the AI algorithms are going to be trained in favor of big Pharma. Big Pharma effectively owns all of the social media platforms and all of the news outlets, and they have millions and billions of dollars to spend on fake websites to flood the Internet with their propaganda. Since these artificial intelligence algorithms are trained to pull from “credible websites” then all the drug companies have to do is create and cultivate their own fake websites, and they will dominate the entire spectrum of information.

Previous related posts are provided below

Ongoing Pharma censorship in 2026 tells you they are not finished with their Plandemias and Domination of Thoughts, Ideas, Possibilities, and the Act of Thinking itself

The globalist-hegemonic “powers that be” would not be investing time, money, and personnel in ongoing/renewed censorship unless 1) they have anticipated “need” and strategic use for this and 2) profit

Last year in 2025—as described below in the original post—the video platform Vimeo deleted my 2 paid accounts of 15 years because they said I was not allowed to critique the New York Times interview with Anthony Fauci.

We were in Acapulco when they informed me of Fauci’s holiness, so I had to scramble to save as many videos as possible.

Share

Now in 2026, I find even more censorship occurring any time I say anything on TikTok; I cannot even tell people that “cure is possible” to cheer them up in conversations on Fibromyalgia and CRPS —two conditions that I had, two conditions that I have written books and articles about, and two conditions that I cured myself of.

On that Pharma-sponsored platform, patients are allowed to complain about their problems (therefore cultivating an audience of sick patients looking for solutions, to the delight of the drug advertisers), and medical doctors are allowed to push drugs and stupid ideas like “when you have a migraine attack, go to McDonalds and order a large Coke and a large order of French fries” (therefore cultivating an audience of sick patients looking for solutions, to the delight of the drug advertisers), but my mention of vitamin D or anything positive gets blocked immediately as you can see in these examples, punctuated by drug advertisements for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, pain drugs, weight-loss injections, and of course vaccines.

Drug companies have more cash than governments, and so drug companies rule the world these days. You either see it for what it is, or you are so submerged in the propaganda that you cannot see it anymore. I told this to the world in 2019, and it is still happening and getting stronger.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Ijhnfm Pharma Echo Vortex 2.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj 318KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Editorial Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response 351KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Article Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response 435KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2020 Censorship Interview Banned Books Controlled Narratives 1.74MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Misrepresentations Of Clinical Nutrition In Mainstream Medical Media 327KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

x

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 is soft/indirect evidence of a new/impending plandemic. The globalist-hegemonic "powers that be" would not be investing time, money, and personnel in ongoing/renewed censorship unless 1) they have anticipated "need" and strategic use for this, and 2) that they would recover their cash investment and would make profit from it, ie, they are not doing this for free, for human benefit, and without the idea that they are going to make good ROI—return on investment.

Share

I noticed that my online video archive had been targeted and that my videos were being erased from my PAID archive at VIMEO—where I have had a business account for the past12 years, in addition to a separate PAID personal account that I have had for the past 15 years.

Vimeo was once considered a good platform for hosting videos, and it was used by schools and educational organizations. I’ve had 2 two accounts starting in about 2011, but with the start of the globalist-plandemic censorship in 2020, Vimeo started transitioned from the “video platform for creators” to the video platform for censorship. Recently in March of 2025, I noticed that they started deleting my videos, without any warning, without any communication whatsoever.

Share

As I mentioned recently, I’ve been able to salvage some but not all of the videos from their platform, and of course I have them archived in external hard drives, but even those fail over time. Later next month in April 2025, I’ll have access to those hard drives again and will scour—and perhaps repair—those external drives for the original video files.

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 is soft/indirect evidence of a new/impending plandemic. The globalist-hegemonic "powers that be" would not be investing time, money, and personnel in ongoing/renewed censorship unless 1) they have anticipated "need" and strategic use for this and 2) that they would recover their cash investment and would make profit from it, ie, they are not doing this for free, for human benefit, and without the idea that they are going to make good ROI—return on investment.

Meanwhile, don’t trust your videos to Vimeo, because they will delete and censor your videos without reason and without warning.

You can see the email that I received this week (31Mar2025) from the video platform VIMEO included below. Even though I have had 2 paid accounts with them for more than 12 years, I noticed recently that that they were deleting my videos, without warning and even before I could download and save the videos.

Apparently, archiving video clips of OUR ELECTED GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS is not permitted—why? They want to erase the collective memory of the bullshit globalist plandemic. How many endless hours are they going to spend looking at all my nutrition videos just to find some questionable comment about immunity or vaccines?

I simply replied to them with “Please provide scientific citations for your criticisms. At least let me download and review the videos IN MY PAID ACCOUNT.”

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Vimeo <

Date: On Monday, March 31st, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Subject: Attention required on your Vimeo account

To: dralexvasquez Hello Dr Alex Vasquez, A Vimeo moderator marked your account for review for the following reason: Repeated Guidelines Violations: 1. We do not permit rips of movies, music, television, viral videos, or any other content that they did not create. 2. We do not permit content that makes false or misleading claims about (1) vaccination safety, or (2) health-related information that has a serious potential to cause public harm. Please be sure to review all of our content and community guidelines: https://vimeo.com/help/guidelines. Further violations may result in the termination of your Vimeo account. If you have questions or believe you received this warning in error, please respond to this message and a Vimeo Community Manager will get back to you. Sincerely,

Vimeo

Share

LinkedIn is also continuing to particpate in censorship, even if you don’t mention anything about vaccines.

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 is soft/indirect evidence of a new/impending plandemic. The globalist-hegemonic "powers that be" would not be investing time, money, and personnel in ongoing/renewed censorship unless 1) they have anticipated "need" and strategic use for this and 2) that they would recover their cash investment and would make profit from it, ie, they are not doing this for free, for human benefit, and without the idea that they are going to make good ROI—return on investment.

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com