FIBROMYALGIA Foibles, MIGRAINE Models, PAIN Priorities: Same SCIENCE, Divergent DECISIONS, Remarkable VS Reprehensible RESULTS

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To double once more the philosopher's difficulties is the fact that he demands from himself a verdict—a Yea or Nay—not concerning science, but concerning life and the value(s) of life… and he has to seek his way to this right and the belief only through the most extensive perhaps disturbing and destroying experiences , often hesitating, doubting, and dumbfounded. …but the genuine philosopher lives "unphilosophically" and "unwisely," above all, imprudently, and feels the obligation and burden of a hundred attempts and temptations of life—he risks himself constantly, he plays this bad game .” Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil, Chapter 6 #205