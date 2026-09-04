INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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CD
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Dr. Vasquez,

I'm happy to help. I am Dr. Carri Drzyzga, BSc, DC, ND.

DC from NCC (now known as NUHS) graduated Dec 1995.

ND from NUHS graduated April 2011.

I have extensive training in functional medicine since 2003, mainly through the teachings of Dr. Datis Kharrazian and you (from your work/webinars/etc through Biotics Research, your books, basically since the time you taught at NUHS/NCC to now). I have extensive training in BHRT through Dr. Neil Rouzier (since 2018). Recently self-taught in the Coimbra Protocol and high-dose Vitamin D.

My websites: www.FunctionalMedicineOntario.com; www.DrCarri.com.

I can order lab tests, but not any imaging, and I have limited prescriptive authority. I end up co-managing patients with a nurse practitioner to get my patients the hormones/meds/imaging they need that I cannot do myself.

I am in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

I've been in private practice for 30 years, starting off as a chiro, then going back to school to become an ND to have a broader scope-of-practice to do functional medicine.

You can reach out to me personally by email: DrCarri@DrCarri.com.

Thanks for taking me into consideration.

Carri

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