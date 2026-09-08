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This is one of many flowcharts in

Click here to see the first few pages , including the table of contents and index

We evaluate iron status by measuring a blood protein called FERRITIN, which is the major storage protein for iron

Iron deficiency = ferritin <20: the major associated problem is gastrointestinal pathology. See my previous post detailing IRON DEFICIENCY.

Iron perfection = ferritin 40-80

Too much iron, but not a major problem = ferritin 120-160. Best plan here is to donate blood in order to rid the body of excess iron.