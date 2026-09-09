Image and case presentation from PMC1114910 with full-text PDF provided below:

A 51 year old woman who was a recreational runner presented with a five year history of pain in the middle of both feet. An acute ankle sprain 10 years before had not responded to conservative treatment, and she had not been given a clear diagnosis for her ongoing functional instability and persistent exercise related pain. At presentation to the sports clinic she gave a more recent history of back pain, pain in both sides of her hip, and pain in both metacarpals; she had had increasing difficulty with her grip over the previous two years because of aching and stiffness of her second and third metacarpals.