Congratulations! If you can answer all of these questions, then you are an expert in the use of routine magnesium therapy in ambulatory/outpatient adults!
Topics for today’s conversation on INTRACELLULAR MAGNESIUM DEFICIENCY:
Past concerns and controversies, even among the experts
Physiologic requirement for adults + standard replacement doses for adults
Clinical presentation of magnesium deficiency
What drugs cause (or prevent, ie, drug interactions) magnesium deficiency
Cardiovascular signs
Neurologic signs
Behavioral signs
Gastrointestinal signs and causes of deficiency
Laboratory testing:
most common in routine care
better test, especially in acute care settings
best test for assessing intracellular status
When would you do all 3 of these tests at the same time?
Treatment of magnesium deficiency in adults
standard replacement doses for adults
co-supplementation
bodily delivery
SECRET SAUCE #1
SECRET SAUCE #2
Congratulations! If you can answer all of those questions, then you are an expert in the use of routine magnesium therapy in ambulatory/outpatient adults!
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