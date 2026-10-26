Be sure to see yesterday’s new video in order to understand the receptor-channel dynamics that underly the mechanisms by which MMA contributes to chronic pain
HOW TO INTERPRET B12-RELATED LABS, and WHAT ACTION TO TAKE?
Questions for you:
What is the optimal level of MMA? ______________
Name 2 drugs/classes that most commonly result in elevated MMA?
______________
______________
What diseases are promoted by MMA?
______________
______________
______________
What organelles are impacted by MMA?
______________
Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes pain amplification?
______________
______________
Name which 3 of the “primary pain conditions” that are most specifically linked to MMA?
______________
______________
______________
Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes neurodegeneration?
______________
______________
______________
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As you may have noticed, I did two different series on vitamin B12 one of which was just based on biochemistry, and the other one was clinical pharmacology, so you will see some divergence and overlap in the following videos which I’ve ordered by date.
RESEARCH ANALYSIS: American Association of Clinical Endocrinology 2026 study on Metformin and Vitamin B12 Deficiency NEUROPATHY—Brilliant or Bogus?
Linked below is my video “ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID to prevent CANCER, DEPRESSION, and DEMENTIA” which I am folding into the “pain labs” and “chronic pain series” which I will continue to detail in following videos and articles.
ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID to prevent CANCER, DEPRESSION, and DEMENTIA
As you may have noticed, I did two different series on vitamin B12 one of which was just based on biochemistry, and the other one was clinical pharmacology, so you will see some divergence and overlap in the following videos which I've ordered by date.
VitaminB12 and Methylmalonate, part1
VitaminB12 and Methylmalonate, part2
VitaminB12 and Methylmalonate, part3
VitaminB12 and Methylmalonate, part4
Anticancer Neuroprotective METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION (paradigm) from B12 Pharmacology (pt4)
Mitochondrial Dysfunction, Brain Damage, Depression, Anxiety, Neuropathy from Methylmalonate: You need to test for MMA, as I told you in 2024 [B12 pharmacology, part7]
Be sure to see yesterday’s new video in order to understand the receptor-channel dynamics that underly the mechanisms by which MMA contributes to chronic pain:
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.