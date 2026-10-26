Be sure to s ee yesterday’s new video in order to understand the receptor-channel dynamics that underly the mechanisms by which MMA contributes to chronic pain

HOW TO INTERPRET B12-RELATED LABS, and WHAT ACTION TO TAKE?

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Questions for you:

What is the optimal level of MMA? ______________ Name 2 drugs/classes that most commonly result in elevated MMA? ______________ ______________ What diseases are promoted by MMA? ______________ ______________ ______________ What organelles are impacted by MMA? ______________ Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes pain amplification? ______________ ______________ Name which 3 of the “primary pain conditions” that are most specifically linked to MMA? ______________ ______________ ______________ Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes neurodegeneration? ______________ ______________ ______________

Questions for you:

As you may have noticed, I did two different series on vitamin B12 one of which was just based on biochemistry, and the other one was clinical pharmacology, so you will see some divergence and overlap in the following videos which I’ve ordered by date.

RESEARCH ANALYSIS: American Association of Clinical Endocrinology 2026 study on Metformin and Vitamin B12 Deficiency NEUROPATHY —Brilliant or Bogus?

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Linked below is my video “ ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID to prevent CANCER, DEPRESSION, and DEMENTIA ” which I am folding into the “pain labs” and “chronic pain series” which I will continue to detail in following videos and articles.

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As you may have noticed, I did two different series on vitamin B12 one of which was just based on biochemistry , and the other one was clinical pharmacology , so you will see some divergence and overlap in the following videos which I've ordered by date .

Share

Be sure to see yesterday’s new video in order to understand the receptor-channel dynamics that underly the mechanisms by which MMA contributes to chronic pain :