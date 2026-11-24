“Medical migraine mismanagement misuses molecules, maintaining monetized market manipulation.” DrAVK
Can you find their error?
Citation:
Al-Karagholi MA, Hansen JM, Guo S, Olesen J, Ashina M. Opening of ATP-sensitive potassium channels causes migraine attacks: a new target for the treatment of migraine. Brain. 2019 Sep 1;142(9):2644-2654. doi: 10.1093/brain/awz199. PMID: 31292608.
PDF provided for your convenience because I am nice like that:
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