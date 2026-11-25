Here is another article for the PAIN JOURNAL CLUB as introduced recently with a different article and video review.
If you want to do the exercise, then read the article yourself and then stay tuned for my upcoming video review so you can contrast your interpretation with mine.
Here is a link to a fresh PDF copy of the article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9826089/pdf/BCPT-131-347.pdf
“Medical migraine mismanagement misuses molecules, maintaining monetized market manipulation.” DrAVK
Previous article (same theme) is provided below
Can you find their error?
Citation:
Al-Karagholi MA, Hansen JM, Guo S, Olesen J, Ashina M. Opening of ATP-sensitive potassium channels causes migraine attacks: a new target for the treatment of migraine. Brain. 2019 Sep 1;142(9):2644-2654. doi: 10.1093/brain/awz199. PMID: 31292608.
PDF provided for your convenience because I am nice like that:
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