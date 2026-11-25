If you want to do the exercise, then read the article yourself and then stay tuned for my upcoming video review so you can contrast your interpretation with mine.

Here is a link to a fresh PDF copy of the article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9826089/pdf/BCPT-131-347.pdf

“Medical migraine mismanagement misuses molecules, maintaining monetized market manipulation.” DrAVK

Previous article (same theme) is provided below

Can you find their error?

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Citation:

Al-Karagholi MA, Hansen JM, Guo S, Olesen J, Ashina M. Opening of ATP-sensitive potassium channels causes migraine attacks: a new target for the treatment of migraine. Brain. 2019 Sep 1;142(9):2644-2654. doi: 10.1093/brain/awz199. PMID: 31292608.

PDF provided for your convenience because I am nice like that :

Atp Sensitive Potassium Channels Causes Migraine Attacks 845KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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