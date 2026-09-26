You can find plenty of conversation about the connection between chronic pain conditions and disorders of Kynurenine metabolism, but the question remains: what are you going to do about it?

Are you going to test for it? Are you going to treat for it? Are you going to ignore the whole topic—because you don’t know about it? Are you going to ignore the whole topic— because you already know intuitively what to do about it?

The last time that I reviewed KYNURENINES was in the MICROBIOME-DYSBIOSIS PROGRAM in the videos on the GUT-BRAIN AXIS—see the links provided below!

Examples of the laboratory testing:

The video discussion on Kynurenine testing as related to chronic pain (imaged above) has been recorded and will be posted soon— while the video is being edited and processed, you have time to review previous conversations related to this topic.

Laboratory Kyn Meridian Valley 103KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Examples of the conversation in research:

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The video discussion on Kynurenine testing as related to chronic pain (imaged above) has been recorded and will be posted soon— while the video is being edited and processed, you have time to review previous conversations related to this topic. The last time that I reviewed KYNURENINES was in the MICROBIOME-DYSBIOSIS PROGRAM in the videos on the GUT-BRAIN AXIS:

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