You can find plenty of conversation about the connection between chronic pain conditions and disorders of Kynurenine metabolism, but the question remains: what are you going to do about it?
Are you going to test for it?
Are you going to treat for it?
Are you going to ignore the whole topic—because you don’t know about it?
Are you going to ignore the whole topic—because you already know intuitively what to do about it?
The last time that I reviewed KYNURENINES was in the MICROBIOME-DYSBIOSIS PROGRAM in the videos on the GUT-BRAIN AXIS—see the links provided below!
Examples of the laboratory testing:
The video discussion on Kynurenine testing as related to chronic pain (imaged above) has been recorded and will be posted soon— while the video is being edited and processed, you have time to review previous conversations related to this topic.
Examples of the conversation in research:
The video discussion on Kynurenine testing as related to chronic pain (imaged above) has been recorded and will be posted soon— while the video is being edited and processed, you have time to review previous conversations related to this topic. The last time that I reviewed KYNURENINES was in the MICROBIOME-DYSBIOSIS PROGRAM in the videos on the GUT-BRAIN AXIS:
Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?
VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies
QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms
Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance [VIDEO:1hour,18minutes=78minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity[VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (7) Dysbiosis by Location—Genitourinary Tract
Microbiome Dysbiosis (8) Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses
Microbiome Dysbiosis (9) Dysbiosis by Location—Skin and Environmental Dysbiosis
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