PROBLEMS: Yesterday I published another video talking about the importance of intracellular calcium in chronic pain, mood disorders, and neurodegeneration.
INTRACELLULAR CALCIUM in Pain Disorders, Depression, Hypertension, Diabetes, Seizures, and Neurodegeneration
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SOLUTIONS: I have previously posted several solutions to this problem, and I'm republishing that article here so that everyone has access to the first 6 solutions to the problem of increased iCa—intracellular calcium.
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Let’s talk about 1) five pathways by which increased intracellular calcium promotes disease, then let’s talk about 2) THE SOLUTIONS to this common problem
This article was originally published in Naturopathy Digest in 2006 and later reprinted in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition:
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