INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blue Collar Operator's avatar
Blue Collar Operator
4h

Ten years with sever RA I’d say mine isn’t on this list. It’s much worse during flare ups. Had my RA appointment today and I will be transitioning from 8 pills of methotrexate on Sundays to an injection and also she is adding Imuran once daily for the first two weeks then two a day. I’ll probably make a post about it later.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 INFLAMMATION MASTERY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture