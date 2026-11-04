Vasquez A, Manso G, Cannell J. The clinical importance of vitamin D (cholecalciferol): a paradigm shift with implications for all healthcare providers. Altern Ther Health Med. 2004 Sep-Oct;10(5):28-36; quiz 37, 94. PMID: 15478784. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15478784

Be sure to (at least) see all 5 of my detailed video reviews in the VITAMIN D GOLDMINE SERIES: 1)

, 2)

, 3)

, 4)

, 5)