CITATION
Vasquez A, Manso G, Cannell J. The clinical importance of vitamin D (cholecalciferol): a paradigm shift with implications for all healthcare providers. Altern Ther Health Med. 2004 Sep-Oct;10(5):28-36; quiz 37, 94. PMID: 15478784. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15478784
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Be sure to (at least) see all 5 of my detailed video reviews in the VITAMIN D GOLDMINE SERIES: 1) chronic pain and pain amplification, 2) mood, depression, anxiety, 3) barrier defense against infection, allergy, autoimmunity, 4) inflammation and immunomodulation, 5) Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections
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