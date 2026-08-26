Demolition of Migraine, Headache, Pain: beyond Calcium, far beyond Drug Dependency

FYI: MUCH TO MY SURPRISE THIS WEEKEND: Looks like Amazon is practically giving my book away at half price a.co/d/0dxtgXaQ …. I just checked the link right now and—yes—this appears to be true and ongoing. Note that I have no control over the prices at Amazon.
Being a true expert means:
studying the topic,
then going deeper,
gaining practical experience in the real world,
then waiting 20 years for the science to advance and then going deeper still…
studying the details of the completely opposing and opposite viewpoint to meter its strengths and weaknesses,
forming your own ideas and presenting them to be affirmed or challenged,
and—sometimes—living the experience in your own life
“Of all that is written, I love only what a person has written with his blood. Write with blood, and you will find that blood is spirit.” Nietzsche, Thus Spake Zarathustra
To double once more the philosopher's difficulties is the fact that he demands from himself a verdict—a Yea or Nay—not concerning science, but concerning life and the value(s) of life… and he has to seek his way to this right and the belief only through the most extensive perhaps disturbing and destroying experiences, often hesitating, doubting, and dumbfounded. …but the genuine philosopher lives "unphilosophically" and "unwisely," above all, imprudently, and feels the obligation and burden of a hundred attempts and temptations of life—he risks himself constantly, he plays this bad game.” Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil, Chapter 6 #205
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Contrast his video below with my video above…. and my fibromyalgia + conference videos included below:
Vasquez, Fibromyalgia Protocol (Houston 2019) 2-hour presentation from my hot and humid hometown of Houston Texas
CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]