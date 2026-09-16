If all of your income depends on your personal work, then you’ll have to work for every dollar/euro that comes into your life. That’s honest and respectable, but investing wisely is also an honest and respectable strategy. Being honest and respectable should not force us to be slaves to the most difficult methods possible. Being a mental and physical slave to the religion of “hard work” is not honor but dependency and martyrdom.

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: If you have your money in an American bank paying 0-1% then your “SAVINGS” is a “LOSINGS”—most American banks are paying 0.01-0.02%…which does not even cover the cost of traveling to the bank to withdraw your money!

I have also shared my personal favorite bank that (as of last year) was paying 4% interest, much better than most American banks.

I have previously discussed simple banking strategies that net 10% - 16% interest… perhaps I will repost that discussion for those who missed it.

Working hard as a business owner is not necessarily a way to make a proportionate profit for the effort, because many businesses—specifically cafes and restaurants that require a humongous amount of effort and attention—typically only net 5%-10% profit.

American banks barely pay any interest, so that if you have your “savings” in an American bank that is paying 0.02% then you are losing money every year because you are “earning” such a low interest rate that it is being overconsumed by inflation and therefore your SAVINGS is actually a LOSINGS .

Americans were indoctrinated to believe in “free market capitalism” by a propaganda and education system ruled by the rich. Americans got 1% raise over 8 years but American cumulative inflation has increased by approximately 32.91% over the past eight years between 2018 and 2026.

Executive salaries increase by as much as 45% per year while the employees actually doing the hard work receive no raises and are therefore actually making less money each year as interest increases.

Cost of living has gone up 3.4% in the last year in the USA: npr.org

Inflation rises at least 3% per year for most countries, but in the United States inflation has increased by nearly 33% over the past 8 years (roughly 4% per year), while salaries have only increased by 1%.

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In this very short message, I will tell you about a stock that is likely to double (or more) this year

, given the following: