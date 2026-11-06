Citation :

Vasquez A. Interventions need to be consistent with osteopathic philosophy. J Am Osteopath Assoc. 2006 Sep;106(9):528-9; discussion 529. PMID: 17079520.

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To the Editor: As a researcher, chiropractic clinician, and beginning first-year osteopathic medical student, I found several short-comings in the review of pediatric migraine by Andrew D. Hershey, MD, PhD, and Paul K. Winner, DO, appearing in the supplement to the April 2005 issue of JAOA—The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association(2005;105[4 suppl 2]:S2–S8). Specifically, the authors neglected to accurately detail nonpharmacologic treatment modalities such as dietary and nutritional interventions. Further, they do not mention manipulative treatment.

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In contrast to the description of the osteopathic medical profession by the American Osteopathic Association, namely, “doctors of osteopathic medicine, or D.O.s, apply the philosophy of treating the whole person to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of illness, disease and injury,” Drs Hershey and Winner essentially reviewed only pharmacologic treatment. They dedicated 2597 words (97.7%) to pharmaceutical treatment but incompletely reviewed nonpharmacologic treatment modalities in only 62 words (2.3%).