“Current research has yet to fully explore the complex interactions and precise roles of different calcium Ca2+ channel subtypes in vivo, and bridging this gap will be critical to developing novel therapeutic approaches targeting specific Ca2+ channels, which may lead to more effective pain relief strategies, particularly for chronic pain conditions. Pr…
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PMCA interventions + Pain Management = I had to record this video 3 times
I have recorded this conversation on PMCA three times by now, with the above video being the best of those 3 conversations. Version no2 which was recorded yesterday will probably be merged with v3
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InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex VasquezINFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
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