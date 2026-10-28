What do you know about B12 and MMA in CHRONIC PAIN and INFLAMMATION? [early release of weekend video]

[early release of weekend video]
CAN YOU ANSWER THESE QUESTIONS?
1. What is the optimal level of MMA?
2. Name 2 drugs/classes that most commonly result in elevated MMA?
3. What diseases are promoted by MMA?
4. What 2 organelles are impacted by MMA? hint: one of them is the cell membrane
5. What is the consequence of branch-chained fatty acids?
6. Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes pain amplification?
7. Name which 3 of the “primary pain conditions” that are most specifically linked to MMA?
8. Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes neurodegeneration?
9. WHAT IS THE PROPER P.O. TREATMENT OF B12 DEFICIENCY, AND WITH WHICH FORM?
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Questions for you:
What is the optimal level of MMA? ______________
Name 2 drugs/classes that most commonly result in elevated MMA?
______________
______________
What diseases are promoted by MMA?
______________
______________
______________
What organelles are impacted by MMA?
______________
Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes pain amplification?
______________
______________
Name which 3 of the “primary pain conditions” that are most specifically linked to MMA?
______________
______________
______________
Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes neurodegeneration?
______________
______________
______________
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
nothing new included below the paywall—just included for proper (but weird) formatting on this platform