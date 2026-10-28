INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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What do you know about B12 and MMA in CHRONIC PAIN and INFLAMMATION? [early release of weekend video]

How do NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCIES promote CHRONIC PAIN—which pain conditions specifically?
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[early release of weekend video]

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CAN YOU ANSWER THESE QUESTIONS?

1. What is the optimal level of MMA?

2. Name 2 drugs/classes that most commonly result in elevated MMA?

3. What diseases are promoted by MMA?

4. What 2 organelles are impacted by MMA? hint: one of them is the cell membrane

5. What is the consequence of branch-chained fatty acids?

6. Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes pain amplification?

7. Name which 3 of the “primary pain conditions” that are most specifically linked to MMA?

8. Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes neurodegeneration?

9. WHAT IS THE PROPER P.O. TREATMENT OF B12 DEFICIENCY, AND WITH WHICH FORM?

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Questions for you:

  1. What is the optimal level of MMA? ______________

  2. Name 2 drugs/classes that most commonly result in elevated MMA?

    1. ______________

    2. ______________

  3. What diseases are promoted by MMA?

    1. ______________

    2. ______________

    3. ______________

  4. What organelles are impacted by MMA?

    1. ______________

  5. Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes pain amplification?

    1. ______________

    2. ______________

  6. Name which 3 of the “primary pain conditions” that are most specifically linked to MMA?

    1. ______________

    2. ______________

    3. ______________

  7. Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes neurodegeneration?

    1. ______________

    2. ______________

    3. ______________

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

[UPDATED] Pain Labs (15.1-9...) listing of all previous videos related to B12 and MMA in preparation for advancing the conversation on CHRONIC PAIN laboratory evaluation and treatment

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Oct 26
[UPDATED] Pain Labs (15.1-9...) listing of all previous videos related to B12 and MMA in preparation for advancing the conversation on CHRONIC PAIN laboratory evaluation and treatment

Be sure to see yesterday’s new video in order to understand the receptor-channel dynamics that underly the mechanisms by which MMA contributes to chronic pain

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INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

nothing new included below the paywall—just included for proper (but weird) formatting on this platform

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