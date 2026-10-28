What do you know about B12 and MMA in CHRONIC PAIN and INFLAMMATION? [early release of weekend video]

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CAN YOU ANSWER THESE QUESTIONS?

1. What is the optimal level of MMA?

2. Name 2 drugs/classes that most commonly result in elevated MMA?

3. What diseases are promoted by MMA?

4. What 2 organelles are impacted by MMA? hint: one of them is the cell membrane

5. What is the consequence of branch-chained fatty acids?

6. Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes pain amplification?

7. Name which 3 of the “primary pain conditions” that are most specifically linked to MMA?

8. Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes neurodegeneration?

9. WHAT IS THE PROPER P.O. TREATMENT OF B12 DEFICIENCY, AND WITH WHICH FORM?

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Questions for you:

What is the optimal level of MMA? ______________ Name 2 drugs/classes that most commonly result in elevated MMA? ______________ ______________ What diseases are promoted by MMA? ______________ ______________ ______________ What organelles are impacted by MMA? ______________ Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes pain amplification? ______________ ______________ Name which 3 of the “primary pain conditions” that are most specifically linked to MMA? ______________ ______________ ______________ Name 2-3 ways that MMA promotes neurodegeneration? ______________ ______________ ______________

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