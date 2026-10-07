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LAB TEST INTERPRETATION (11, full) requires 1.Knowledge, 2.Strategy, 3.Prioritization
The new protocol has 1) an INTELLECTUAL STRUCTURE that is completely new, and 2) a LOGISTICAL STRUCTURE that has already taken more than a year and probably has another year+ until full launch
∙ Paid
Patient history/intake is the art of asking questions on a personal level, whereas laboratory testing is the art of asking questions on a biochemical level.
Sometimes we test to confirm our suspicion (what is likely?), and sometimes we test to exclude a possibility that might be dangerous (what is deadly?).
The misuse of laboratory testing is “going fis…
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex VasquezINFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
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