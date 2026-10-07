INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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LAB TEST INTERPRETATION (11, full) requires 1.Knowledge, 2.Strategy, 3.Prioritization

The new protocol has 1) an INTELLECTUAL STRUCTURE that is completely new, and 2) a LOGISTICAL STRUCTURE that has already taken more than a year and probably has another year+ until full launch
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Patient history/intake is the art of asking questions on a personal level, whereas laboratory testing is the art of asking questions on a biochemical level.

Sometimes we test to confirm our suspicion (what is likely?), and sometimes we test to exclude a possibility that might be dangerous (what is deadly?).

The misuse of laboratory testing is “going fis…

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