Innovation in Chronic Pain Management, excerpt 2 of video in process

This video-in-process is my review of the recently posted article on calcium signaling and chronic pain which I posted as the full-text PDF earlier this week.

Basic research articles are closer to “first principles” although they require more work on behalf of the reader* for clinical translation; the opposite extreme “treatment guidelines” generally bypass legitimate science for whatever treatments are easy and profitable because the goals of medical organizations are ease, profit, market dominance, and self-aggrandizement.

*”Innovation comes from the active and knowledgeable reader even when the article/book itself is not innovative.” DrAKV

Nutritional/FxMed Management of Chronic Pain : Beyond the Propaganda, Wishful Thinking, Pharmaphilia and Ineffectiveness

Learn to master the spectrum from Naturopathic/generalities to Medical/hyperprecision—respecting the benefits of both of these approaches can only provide benefits superior to Monoparadigmatism. The medical profession adores itself for its supposed “precision” but that pseudoprecision is commonly wrong, as noted by designing multi-billion dollar industries around the wrong targets: beta-amyloid in ALZ, spike protein in SCV2, serotonin in depression. Medical “precision” is another name for failure of pattern recognition, but it also allows the pharmaphilists to have a different drug for every molecule and every problem (while remaining strategically ignorant of the overall patterns) which helps to maximize both dependency and profitability.

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Here are the 10 major videos in the series on DrV’s FUNCTIONAL INFLAMMOLOGY:

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