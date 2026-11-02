INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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PREVIEW: Today’s VIDEO no3 on CHRONIC PAIN-NEURODYSFUNCTION is being edited now—check out these geeky videos and articles to get the theme of the discussion

check out these geeky videos and articles to get the theme of the discussion
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY

Video clip provided above is source from the following free/open-access publication:

  • Vinayagam D, Sitsel O, Schulte U, Constantin CE, Oosterheert W, Prumbaum D, Zolles G, Fakler B, Raunser S. Molecular mechanism of ultrafast transport by plasma membrane Ca2+-ATPases. Nature. 2025 Oct;646(8083):236-245. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09402-3. Epub 2025 Aug 20. PMID: 40836084; PMCID: PMC12488499.

Pmca 2025 Mech
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