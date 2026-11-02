PREVIEW: Today’s VIDEO no3 on CHRONIC PAIN-NEURODYSFUNCTION is being edited now—check out these geeky videos and articles to get the theme of the discussion

Video clip provided above is source from the following free/open-access publication:
Vinayagam D, Sitsel O, Schulte U, Constantin CE, Oosterheert W, Prumbaum D, Zolles G, Fakler B, Raunser S. Molecular mechanism of ultrafast transport by plasma membrane Ca2+-ATPases. Nature. 2025 Oct;646(8083):236-245. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09402-3. Epub 2025 Aug 20. PMID: 40836084; PMCID: PMC12488499.
See the specific video clip here to see what I discuss in the upcoming video:
See the entire video here:
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