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MELATONIN safety and toxicity in 2026 into 2027: Science, Experience, Contaminants, and Propaganda

MELATONIN safety and toxicity in 2026 into 2027: Science, Experience, Contaminants, and Propaganda
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY

See some Previous videos on MELATONIN linked below

See all previous posts specific to melatonin at the following link:

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NEW VIDEO coming soon on MELATONIN: please see my eight (8!) previous analyses and videos linked below

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
November 24, 2024
NEW VIDEO coming soon on MELATONIN: please see my eight (8!) previous analyses and videos linked below

COMING SOON: Toxicity vs Safety of Melatonin in the Age of Medical Propaganda and Bogus Journalism in 2023-2024

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Videos from the microbiome-dysbiosis course have been relocated per the following links:

  1. Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?

  2. VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies

  3. QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies

  4. Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms

  5. Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)

  6. Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)

  7. Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance [VIDEO:1hour,18minutes=78minutes]

  8. Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity[VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]

  9. Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]

  10. Microbiome Dysbiosis (7) Dysbiosis by Location—Genitourinary Tract

  11. Microbiome Dysbiosis (8) Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses

  12. Microbiome Dysbiosis (9) Dysbiosis by Location—Skin and Environmental Dysbiosis

  13. MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes and Solutions

  14. MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10.2) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes and Solutions

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