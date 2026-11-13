MEDICAL-PRECISION or GENERALIST-NATUROPATHIC: How many Pain Paradigms can you mix for CRPS, migraine, cluster headache, neuropathy and more [video excerpt of work in progress]

Nutritional/FxMed Management of Chronic Pain: Beyond the Propaganda, Wishful Thinking, Pharmaphilia and Ineffectiveness
Learn to master the spectrum from Naturopathic/generalities to Medical/hyperprecision—respecting the benefits of both of these approaches can only provide benefits superior to Monoparadigmatism.
The medical profession adores itself for its supposed “precision” but that pseudoprecision is commonly wrong, as noted by designing multi-billion dollar industries around the wrong targets: beta-amyloid in ALZ, spike protein in SCV2, serotonin in depression. Medical “precision” is another name for failure of pattern recognition, but it also allows the pharmaphilists to have a different drug for every molecule and every problem (while remaining strategically ignorant of the overall patterns) which helps to maximize both dependency and profitability.
Here are the 10 major videos in the series on DrV’s FUNCTIONAL INFLAMMOLOGY:
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