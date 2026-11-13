MEDICAL-PRECISION or GENERALIST-NATUROPATHIC: How many Pain Paradigms can you mix for CRPS, migraine, cluster headache, neuropathy and more [video excerpt of work in progress]

Learn to master the spectrum from Naturopathic/ generalities to Medical/ hyperprecision —respecting the benefits of both of these approaches can only provide benefits superior to Monoparadigmatism .

The medical profession adores itself for its supposed “precision” but that pseudoprecision is commonly wrong, as noted by designing multi-billion dollar industries around the wrong targets: beta-amyloid in ALZ, spike protein in SCV2, serotonin in depression. Medical “precision” is another name for failure of pattern recognition, but it also allows the pharmaphilists to have a different drug for every molecule and every problem (while remaining strategically ignorant of the overall patterns) which helps to maximize both dependency and profitability.