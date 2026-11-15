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Sample PDF downloads:
Click here to see the first few pages, including the table of contents and index (size: 6 MB)
Click here for a larger sample with photos (size: 43 MB)
DOWNLOAD a *free* sample of Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition here via the *free* Kindle software from Amazon.
Here are the 30 major videos in the series on DrV’s FUNCTIONAL INFLAMMOLOGY:
Be sure to (at least) see all 5 of my detailed video reviews in the VITAMIN D GOLDMINE SERIES:
1) chronic pain and pain amplification,
2) mood, depression, anxiety,
3) barrier defense against infection, allergy, autoimmunity,
4) inflammation and immunomodulation,
5) Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections
Dysbiosis-Microbiome Series:
Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?
VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies
QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms
Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance [VIDEO:1hour,18minutes=78minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity[VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (7) Dysbiosis by Location—Genitourinary Tract
Microbiome Dysbiosis (8) Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses
Microbiome Dysbiosis (9) Dysbiosis by Location—Skin and Environmental Dysbiosis
MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes and Solutions
MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10.2) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes and Solutions
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.