Today’s post includes a new video (above) and links to 40 articles and videos (below).
FREE for a limited time, so view and share now!
Misdirected MEDICAL PHYSIOLOGY becomes Perpetual MOLECULAR MICROMANAGEMENT and “Clinical Treatment Guidelines” for Chronic Pain, Migraine, CRPS, Insulin Resistance (formerly known as Glucose Intolerance)
“In medical school, doctors only learn enough vocabulary and basic anatomy and physiology to be drug salespeople. If a doctor ever happens to be good outside of the drug paradigm, it’s because they studied on their own. I know this from experience because I had 2 doctorate degrees (that included study of Clinical Nutrition and Botanical Medicine) along with several journal publications (including JAMA and BMJ, plus two textbooks of 600 pages each) before I started medical school, where I was a top-10% student and scored in the top 1% and top 5% on United States Medical Licensing Examinations—we never had a single lecture in medical school about anything other than the most extreme nutritional deficiency diseases, and very clearly we got no training in anything related to diet, clinical-interventional nutrition, or lifestyle.” DrAVK
“The man of knowledge must be able not only to love his enemies but also to hate his friends.”― Friedrich Nietzsche’s Zarathustra, part 1, page 59
43 minutes free of
43 minutes total =
100% FREE for a limited time, so view and share now!
A recent post is included below
[40 VIDEOS] Free RAW Fresh BASICS REVIEW of 5-part DIET Protocol, Anti-Viral Protocol, Mitochondrial Dysfunction
Download the PDF articles and book excerpt here:
Sample PDF downloads:
Click here to see the first few pages, including the table of contents and index (size: 6 MB)
Click here for a larger sample with photos (size: 43 MB)
DOWNLOAD a *free* sample of Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition here via the *free* Kindle software from Amazon.
Here are the 38 major videos (including antiviral protocol) in the series on DrV’s FUNCTIONAL INFLAMMOLOGY:
Be sure to (at least) see all 5 of my detailed video reviews in the VITAMIN D GOLDMINE SERIES:
1) chronic pain and pain amplification,
2) mood, depression, anxiety,
3) barrier defense against infection, allergy, autoimmunity,
4) inflammation and immunomodulation,
5) Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections
Dysbiosis-Microbiome Series:
Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?
VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies
QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms
Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance [VIDEO:1hour,18minutes=78minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity[VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]
Microbiome Dysbiosis (7) Dysbiosis by Location—Genitourinary Tract
Microbiome Dysbiosis (8) Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses
Microbiome Dysbiosis (9) Dysbiosis by Location—Skin and Environmental Dysbiosis
MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes and Solutions
MICROBIOME DYSBIOSIS (10.2) Gut Dysbiosis Prototypes and Solutions
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.