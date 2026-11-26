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“In medical school, doctors only learn enough vocabulary and basic anatomy and physiology to be drug salespeople. If a doctor ever happens to be good outside of the drug paradigm, it’s because they studied on their own. I know this from experience because I had 2 doctorate degrees (that included study of Clinical Nutrition and Botanical Medicine) along with several journal publications (including JAMA and BMJ, plus two textbooks of 600 pages each) before I started medical school, where I was a top-10% student and scored in the top 1% and top 5% on United States Medical Licensing Examinations—we never had a single lecture in medical school about anything other than the most extreme nutritional deficiency diseases, and very clearly we got no training in anything related to diet, clinical-interventional nutrition, or lifestyle.” DrAVK

“The man of knowledge must be able not only to love his enemies but also to hate his friends.”― Friedrich Nietzsche’s Zarathustra, part 1, page 59