FREE to SHARE with FRIENDS-FAMILY so they bring YOU BETTER GIFTS for the HOLIDAYS—just kidding!
“You may be wondering if I’m joking or serious. I’m joking and serious. To be ludic is not to be ludicrous. Play doesn’t have to be frivolous, although frivolity isn’t triviality; very often we ought to take frivolity seriously.” Bob Black’s The Abolition of Work
“Pipe and cigar smokers who have never smoked cigarettes do not inhale, which probably accounts for their reduced incidence of coronary heart disease and lung cancer. But they also appear not to absorb nicotine, which suggests that nicotine is absorbed largely from the lung and that the buccal mucosa is unimportant. It also raises the interesting question of why primary pipe and cigar smokers do smoke. Primary pipe and cigar smokers have only slightly greater mortality rates than non-smokers.” Turner JA, Sillett RW, McNicol MW. Effect of cigar smoking on carboxyhaemoglobin and plasma nicotine concentrations in primary pipe and cigar smokers and ex-cigarette smokers. Br Med J. 1977 Nov 26;2(6099):1387-9. doi: 10.1136/bmj.2.6099.1387. PMID: 589225; PMCID: PMC1632361.
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