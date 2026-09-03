INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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MIGRAINE CONSPIRACY: Ignorant Doctors + Bad Advice + Incomplete Care + Ineffective Drug-Only Guidelines = Perpetual Pharma Profiteering

If you want to reduce a doctor’s intelligence by 50% then all you have to do is put new migraine guidelines in front of them — you’ll find that they stop thinking and become very obedient immediately.
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY

If you want to reduce a doctor’s intelligence by 50% then all you have to do is put new migraine guidelines in front of them with the same old migraine drugs — you’ll find that they stop thinking and become very obedient immediately.

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MIGRAINE MECHANIC™ is now on Twitter/X at x.com/MigraineMechani but notice that the 15-character limit cuts off the final C in “mechani” so that the address is https://x.com/MigraineMechani

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Looks like Amazon is practically giving my book away at half price a.co/d/0dxtgXaQ…. Note that I have no control over the prices at Amazon.

READ IT AND WEEP: Here are the new 2026 MIGRAINE GUIDELINES from American Academy of Neurology + American Headache Society

PDF provided here:

Migraine 2026
547KB ∙ PDF file
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My earlier reviews on this topic remain available on this platform:

How much truth can a spirit bear, how much truth can a spirit dare?

That became for me more and more the real measure of value.

Friedrich Nietzsche, Ecce Homo: How One Becomes What One Is (Preface, Section 3)

The normalization of junk content and stupidity will be the downfall of democracy and of humanity.

In 2019 I wrote that drug companies now have more cash and therefore more power than the government itself. This is why drug companies are now the “overlords of democratic governments.”

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Ijhnfm Pharma Echo Vortex
2.91MB ∙ PDF file
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Drug companies are the biggest advertisers ($10 billion annually on direct-to-consumer DTC marketing in the USA) and therefore they dictate the content of all social media and information sources + they bribe your politicians.

Because drug companies have enough cash to overpower politicians, governments, and all of the (social) media outlets, censorship and “grooming the audience” in favor of the drug paradigm has become normalized such that any stupidity in favor of drug dependence is allowed and any intelligence in favor of philosophy or alternative viewpoints is subject to automated censorship by nonhuman algorithms.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj
318KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity
1.39MB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2020 Censorship Interview Banned Books Controlled Narratives
1.74MB ∙ PDF file
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In the video clip provided: This is a medical specialist recommending sugar, Coke, and vegetable oil fried potatoes (all of which trigger inflammation) for the treatment of migraine, a disease worsened by inflammation. Excedrin Migraine contains acetaminophen (250 mg), aspirin (250 mg), and caffeine (65 mg); acetaminophen is a known neurotoxin and also causes antioxidant depletion, thereby worsening inflammation and brain fragility.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“Our NORMALIZATION of JUNK content AND INATTENTION +++ EMBRACE of STUPIDITY and PSYCHOPATHY will be the downfall of health, democracy, and of humanity.” DrV

Migraine Mechanic (CRPS,Fibromyalgia,ClusterHA)
CHRONIC PAIN DRUGS (for everything including MIGRAINE and FIBROMYALGIA)—Official Guidelines GUARANTEE FAILURE in Treatment of CHRONIC PAIN per official journal of American Academy of Family Physicians
I was shocked when I read this clinical review article published by the American Academy of Family Physicians in their journal American Family Physician—they openly admit that their drug treatments for chronic pain conditions have very little evidence of safety and effectiveness, and of course they offer no possibility whatsoever of actually curing-esca…
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13 days ago · 1 like · INFLAMMATION MASTERY

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