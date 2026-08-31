NORMALIZATION of JUNK content AND INATTENTION +++ EMBRACE of STUPIDITY and PSYCHOPATHY will be the downfall of health, democracy, and of humanity.

“ How much truth can a spirit bear, how much truth can a spirit dare? That became for me more and more the real measure of value. ” Friedrich Nietzsche, Ecce Homo: How One Becomes What One Is (Preface, Section 3)

The normalization of junk content and stupidity will be the downfall of democracy and of humanity.

In 2019 I wrote that drug companies now have more cash and therefore more power than the government itself. This is why drug companies are now the “overlords of democratic governments.”

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Ijhnfm Pharma Echo Vortex 2.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Drug companies are the biggest advertisers ($10 billion annually on direct-to-consumer DTC marketing in the USA) and therefore they dictate the content of all social media and information sources + they bribe your politicians.

Because drug companies have enough cash to overpower politicians, governments, and all of the (social) media outlets, censorship and “grooming the audience” in favor of the drug paradigm has become normalized such that any stupidity in favor of drug dependence is allowed and any intelligence in favor of philosophy or alternative viewpoints is subject to automated censorship by nonhuman algorithms.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj 318KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2020 Censorship Interview Banned Books Controlled Narratives 1.74MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

In the video clip provided: This is a medical specialist recommending sugar, Coke, and vegetable oil fried potatoes (all of which trigger inflammation) for the treatment of migraine, a disease worsened by inflammation. Excedrin Migraine contains acetaminophen (250 mg), aspirin (250 mg), and caffeine (65 mg); acetaminophen is a known neurotoxin and also causes antioxidant depletion, thereby worsening inflammation and brain fragility.