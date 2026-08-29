PHILOSOPHY of MEDICAL MODELS (2) A Few Words about Nietzsche and his Zarathustra as apparently the only Positivist and Complete View of Human Life

My plan is for most of the installments in this “Philosophy of Scientific-Medical Models” to have a unique video (embedded above) that is different on each page, while the text below remains consistent, even if occasionally updated to be more complete and current.
As I said somewhere else at a previous time, a person’s personal philosophy/worldview and psychology/emotionality/personality determines their approach to everything, including what should be cold, hard, indifferent, objective science in general and biomedical modeling in particular.
As such, any doctor’s style of “medicine/healthcare” is a result and disclosure of their perspectives across many aspects of life, not simply their education, training, and experience.
In this series provisionally titled “Philosophy of Scientific-Medical Models” I will start with some of my previous discussions and models related to these themes then advance on an “as needed” basis to include how things occur to me today, assuming that the latter might differ from my previous perspectives.
What appears to never change for me is the credit that I give to certain sources/experiences that have most powerfully shaped my thought process; I will list these here and provide more detail in a future update:
CONSTRUCTION: Model-building, bicycle maintenance, home repair and construction—all of these have been massively important to me for understanding the functional interrelationships between physical objects, and then I have carried this ability to holographically/spatially understand things into medicine and science to understand health and disease.
MUSIC: I appreciate many types of music from Metallica to Chopin, but most clearly the music of Strunz and Farah has unquestionably shaped my brain.
COMPETITIVE-ADAPTIVE-STRATEGIC GAMES: especially tennis and chess, both of which I played since my teen years thanks to my father.
NIETZSCHE’S PHILOSOPHY: All of his works, but especially:
Professor Schacht’s review published by Knowledge Products, especially the longer and more complete audio cassette version
Thus Spoke Zarathustra, especially the Naxos audio version
Thanks to those of you who are interested in this topic, and I will provide more installments/updates later.
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