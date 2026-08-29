PHILOSOPHY of MEDICAL MODELS (2) A Few Words about Nietzsche and his Zarathustra as apparently the only Positivist and Complete View of Human Life

My plan is for most of the installments in this “Philosophy of Scientific-Medical Models” to have a unique video (embedded above) that is different on each page, while the text below remains consistent, even if occasionally updated to be more complete and current.

As I said somewhere else at a previous time, a person’s personal philosophy /worldview and psychology /emotionality/personality determines their approach to everything, including what should be cold, hard, indifferent, objective science in general and biomedical modeling in particular.

As such, any doctor’s style of “medicine/healthcare” is a result and disclosure of their perspectives across many aspects of life, not simply their education, training, and experience.

In this series provisionally titled “Philosophy of Scientific-Medical Models” I will start with some of my previous discussions and models related to these themes then advance on an “as needed” basis to include how things occur to me today, assuming that the latter might differ from my previous perspectives.

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What appears to never change for me is the credit that I give to certain sources/experiences that have most powerfully shaped my thought process; I will list these here and provide more detail in a future update: