NEUROINFLAMMATION (BRAIN INFLAMMATION), Dysbiosis, Microbiome: Strategies, Tactics, Antibiotics, and Making Peace with Our Enemies

FYI: MUCH TO MY SURPRISE THIS WEEKEND: Looks like Amazon is practically giving my book away at half price: a.co/d/0dxtgXaQ …. I checked the link again and—yes—this appears to be true and ongoing. Note that I have no control over the prices at Amazon.

Today’s video covers some new information on neuroinflammation, especially treatment with antibiotics:

Questions Answered!

1. Name 3 strategies (not tactics) for treating dysbiosis, microbiome imbalances?

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2. What is my definition of dysbiosis—from Video #1 in the “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” video series of approximately 20 hours that you have access to on Inflammation-Mastery.com?

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3. What is the 4 th strategy when dealing with dysbiosis-induced inflammation and autoimmunity?

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4. What makes Azithromycin a particularly great antibiotic (2) and how do we try to prevent QT prolongation?

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5. What is the rationale, mechanism, and effect of Azithromycin against Alzheimer?

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6.Describe Porphyromonas gingivalis in Alzheimer’s disease: _________________________________________________________

The opening song in today’s video is “Quelqu’un m’a dit” version by Fracesca Blanchard

FYI: MUCH TO MY SURPRISE THIS WEEKEND : Looks like Amazon is practically giving my book away at half price a.co/d/0dxtgXaQ …. I just checked the link right now and—yes—this appears to be true and ongoing. Note that I have no control over the prices at Amazon.

Yesterday’s video: Demolition of Migraine, Headache, Pain: beyond Calcium, far beyond Drug Dependency

Being a true expert means:

studying the topic, then going deeper, gaining practical experience in the real world, then waiting 20 years for the science to advance and then going deeper still… studying the details of the completely opposing and opposite viewpoint to meter its strengths and weaknesses, forming your own ideas and presenting them to be affirmed or challenged, and—sometimes—living the experience in your own life

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“ Of all that is written, I love only what a person has written with his blood. Write with blood, and you will find that blood is spirit . ” Nietzsche, Thus Spake Zarathustra Book Nietzsche Zarathustra 2.47MB ∙ PDF file Download Download Nietzsche Zarathustra Laughter British Journal Of Aesthetics 1992 632KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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To double once more the philosopher's difficulties is the fact that he demands from himself a verdict—a Yea or Nay—not concerning science, but concerning life and the value(s) of life… and he has to seek his way to this right and the belief only through the most extensive perhaps disturbing and destroying experiences , often hesitating, doubting, and dumbfounded. …but the genuine philosopher lives "unphilosophically" and "unwisely," above all, imprudently, and feels the obligation and burden of a hundred attempts and temptations of life—he risks himself constantly, he plays this bad game .” Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil, Chapter 6 #205 Book Nietzsche, Beyond Good And Evil 98.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Contrast his video below with my video above…. and my fibromyalgia + conference videos included below: