MIGRAINE MECHANIC™ introduction—all of the new pain-specific updates will be mirrored on both pages, but most of the info will remain here at Inflammation-Mastery.com

As I have mentioned in recent videos, my plan for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027 is to focus generally on neuroinflammation and specifically on “painful neuroinflammation”—migraine, cluster headache, CRPS and neuropathy.

I have detailed those conditions in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition (download now) in Chapters 5.3 and 5.4 and those protocols remain largely sufficient, but of course the science has advanced and so now I can add new details. Again, the protocols in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition cover >90% of the concepts and interventions. Most of those new details—ie the new 10%—will be discussed here at Inflammation-Mastery.com which is the new domain/redirect for the previous InflammationMastery.substack.com.

My primary goal is to 1) advance the science and treatment of “painful neuroinflammation” (migraine, cluster headache, CRPS, neuropathy) as always. Again, those conditions are already successfully addressed in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition. The update is perhaps 10-20% new but mostly a restructuring of the previous material under a new model and of course therefore with new details.

Why does the current paradigm of medical pain management need to be destroyed?—Because the official medical treatment guidelines GUARANTEE FAILURE for doctors and patients while the only guaranteed outcome is the power and profit of the drugging industry. Official Guidelines GUARANTEE FAILURE in Treatment of CHRONIC PAIN per American Family Physician journal and American Academy of Family Physicians 2021!!!

My secondary goal is to 2) destroy the medical management of “painful neuroinflammation” (migraine, cluster headache, CRPS, neuropathy) as it currently exists, has existed for the past many decades, and as it desires to exist into the future—providing minimal benefit at high cost and high profit while trapping patients into their miserable suffering misdirected lives.

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Everything on Migraine-Mechanic.com will be pulled from and mirrored on Inflammation-Mastery.com ; as such, if you are already a supporter of Inflammation-Mastery.com then you don’t need to join the other page, unless you just want the reminders and redundancy.

The new MIGRAINE MECHANIC™ information will also be mirrored on the new Migraine-Mechanic.com which is likewise the new domain/redirect for MigraineMechanic.substack.com. But everything on Migraine-Mechanic.com will be pulled from and mirrored on Inflammation-Mastery.com, since the neuroinflammation and migraine material is an extension of the work in Inflammation Mastery just like a chapter in a book. As such, if you are already a supporter of Inflammation-Mastery.com then you don’t need to join the other page, unless you just want the reminders and redundancy.

Share