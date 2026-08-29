INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

PHILOSOPHY of MEDICAL MODELS (4) excerpts from Nietzsche... from a cassette that is no longer available... which I purchased twice

Any doctor’s style of “medicine/healthcare” is a result and disclosure of their perspectives across many aspects of life, not simply their education, training, and experience.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY

My plan is for most of the installments in this “Philosophy of Scientific-Medical Models” to have a unique video (embedded above) that is different on each page, while the text below remains consistent, even if occasionally updated to be more complete and current.

As I said somewhere else at a previous time, a person’s personal philosophy/worldview and psychology/emotionality/personality determines their approach to everything, including what should be cold, hard, indifferent, objective science in general and biomedical modeling in particular.

As such, any doctor’s style of “medicine/healthcare” is a result and disclosure of their perspectives across many aspects of life, not simply their education, training, and experience.

In this series provisionally titled “Philosophy of Scientific-Medical Models” I will start with some of my previous discussions and models related to these themes then advance on an “as needed” basis to include how things occur to me today, assuming that the latter might differ from my previous perspectives.

Share

Share

What appears to never change for me is the credit that I give to certain sources/experiences that have most powerfully shaped my thought process; I will list these here and provide more detail in a future update:

  1. CONSTRUCTION: Model-building, bicycle maintenance, home repair and construction—all of these have been massively important to me for understanding the functional interrelationships between physical objects, and then I have carried this ability to holographically/spatially understand things into medicine and science to understand health and disease.

  2. MUSIC: I appreciate many types of music from Metallica to Chopin, but most clearly the music of Strunz and Farah has unquestionably shaped my brain.

  3. COMPETITIVE-ADAPTIVE-STRATEGIC GAMES: especially tennis and chess, both of which I played since my teen years thanks to my father.

  4. NIETZSCHE’S PHILOSOPHY: All of his works, but especially:

    1. Professor Schacht’s review published by Knowledge Products, especially the longer and more complete audio cassette version

    2. Thus Spoke Zarathustra, especially the Naxos audio version

      Thanks to those of you who are interested in this topic, and I will provide more installments/updates later.

      INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

      Share

      Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition: The Colorful and Definitive Guide Toward Health and Vitality and away from the Boredom, Risks, Costs, and Inefficacy of Endless Analgesia, Immunosuppression, and Polypharmacy

      Bookstore links:

      1. Amazon.com: paper and digital ebooks—immediate download!

      2. Barnes and Noble.com: paper and digital ebooks

      3. ThriftBooks

      4. AbeBooks

      5. BetterWorldBooks

      6. WaterStonesBooks

      Sample PDF downloads: ​

Thanks for reading INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 INFLAMMATION MASTERY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture