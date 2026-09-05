Alzheimer/DEMENTIA and Rheumatoid ARTHRITIS are driven by the same MOUTH BACTERIA – reminder from previous post

FYI: Two additional videos sourced from YouTube have been added to the bottom of this page for additional professional perspectives.

Note that the opening scene of this video (below) was recorded (by me!) along the urban coastline of San Sebastián, Spain—forever one of my favorite geographies but never to be a survivable sociology.

Video #5: Dysbiosis by Location—The Mouth

Objectives and Clinical Importance: This is the first video in the series on “dysbiosis by location” which is Dr Vasquez’s unique approach to understanding and addressing multifocal polydysbiosis—dysbiosis that occurs in multiple locations via multiple microbes.

Be able to define and explain the clinical significance of:

Halitosis—minor problem or major clinical indicator?

Systemic diseases associated with orodental dysbiosis and gingivitis

Specific microbial association with rheumatoid arthritis and the exact molecular mechanism

Clinical means for optimizing orodental heath

Bacterial translocation from the gingival mucosa

Know the strengths and limitations per the research for the following treatments:

Nutritional therapy, especially with folate, ubiquinone, vitamin D

Scaling and planing

Flossing

“Oil pulling”

Antiseptic mouthwashes

Clinical narrative: The information in this presentation fills some very important gaps in medical education specifically and the education of most clinicians generally; the mouth is one of the most commonly excluded locations from clinical education, having been resigned to the specialty of the dental profession.We now appreciate that orodental health is an indicator and influencer of systemic health, with powerful implications for the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis. Students/attendees should be able to name the exact microbe and molecule connecting orodental dysbiosis with rheumatoid arthritis.

All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:

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My course on “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” was developed over several years starting formally in 2015-2017 as a continuing medical education (CME) postgraduate online conference joint-accredited for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists:

“American Medical Association Physician's Recognition Award (AMA PRA) Category 1 Statement : This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership … accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. …designates this educational activity for a maximum of 30 AMA PRA Category 1 credits.

Nursing Statement : …approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Washington State Nurses Association WSNA A-CNE, an accredited Approver of Continuing Nursing Education.

Pharmacy Statement: …accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Objectives appropriate for pharmacists.”

I’ve established legitimate expertise on this topic for more than 20 years via clinical experience, post-graduate conference presentations, book publications, and numerous peer-reviewed professional publications.

Dr Alex Vasquez. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally - Part 6: Nutritional and Botanical Treatments Against “Silent Infections” and Gastrointestinal Dysbiosis, Commonly Overlooked Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Inflammation and Chronic Health Problems. Nutritional Perspectives 2006 Jan Dr Alex Vasquez. Neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and CRPS is multifactorial. Nat Rev Rheumatol 2016 Apr;12(4):242. doi: 10.1038/nrrheum.2016.25 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26935282 Dr Alex Vasquez. Biological plausibility of the gut-brain axis in autism. Ann N Y Acad Sci 2017 Nov;1408(1):5-6. doi: 10.1111/nyas.13516 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29090837 Dr Alex Vasquez. Musculoskeletal Pain: Expanded Clinical Strategies: Printed monograph approved for ACCME PRA-1 Continuing Medical Education ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nlmcatalog/101633549 Published by: Institute for Functional Medicine. 2008 May Dr Alex Vasquez. Mitochondrial Medicine Arrives to Prime Time in Clinical Care: Nutritional Biochemistry and Mitochondrial Hyperpermeability ("Leaky Mitochondria") Meet Disease Pathogenesis and Clinical Interventions. Integr Med (Encinitas) 2014 Aug;13(4):44-9 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26770108 Dr Alex Vasquez. Reply to "role of Western diet in inflammatory autoimmune diseases" by Manzel et al. In current allergy and asthma reports (volume 14, issue 1, January 2014). Curr Allergy Asthma Rep 2014 Aug;14(8):454. doi: 10.1007/s11882-014-0454-4 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24947682 Dr Alex Vasquez. Correspondence regarding Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish's "Evaluation of a functional medicine approach to treating fatigue, stress, and digestive issues in women" in Complement Ther Clin Pract 2016 May. Complement Ther Clin Pract 2018 May;31:332-333. doi: 10.1016/j.ctcp.2016.10.001 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27814977 Dr Alex Vasquez. The Microbiome Arrives to Prime Time in Primary Care, Implications for the Anti-Dysbiotic Treatment of Fibromyalgia. Nutritional Perspectives 2015 Oct Dr Alex Vasquez. Translating Microbiome (Microbiota) and Dysbiosis Research into Clinical Practice: The 20-Year Development of a Structured Approach that Gives Actionable Form to Intellectual Concepts. International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine 2015 Jun

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Currently, my largest and most detailed explanation of dysbiosis-microbiome is in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition currently available at discounted price directly from the publisher:

Sample PDF downloads: ​

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