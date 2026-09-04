Vitamin D3 — Articles, Videos, and Infographic

This page is a quick reference guide to nearly all of my vitamin D work; I kept the initial title short to keep the hyperlink short: inflammation-mastery.com/p/d3
My most important PUBLICATIONS on vitamin D, starting with the “paradigm shift” in 2004:
Vasquez A, Manso G, Cannell J. The clinical importance of vitamin D (cholecalciferol): a paradigm shift with implications for all healthcare providers. Altern Ther Health Med. 2004 Sep-Oct;10(5):28-36 PMID15478784 —Other publications (and videos and essays) are listed toward the bottom of this page.
My most important VIDEOS on vitamin D: the “vitamin D goldmine” series
1) chronic pain and pain amplification,
2) mood, depression, anxiety,
3) barrier defense against infection, allergy, autoimmunity,
4) inflammation and immunomodulation,
5) Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections
My most important INFOGRAPHIC on vitamin D:
“It’s not what you take, it’s what you make.” Dr Vasquez (2022)
Additional publications, articles, essays, videos
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Vitamin D in the treatment of Autoimmunity: How much, how and why, and justified by what criteria?
AntiNutrition Fraud (4) American Medical Association attempts to show that VitaminD is ineffective for MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS but results show significant benefit
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.