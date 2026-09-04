INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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Vitamin D3 — Articles, Videos, and Infographic

This page is a quick reference guide to nearly all of my vitamin D work; I kept the title short so that the hyperlink would be short
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY

This page is a quick reference guide to nearly all of my vitamin D work; I kept the initial title short to keep the hyperlink short: inflammation-mastery.com/p/d3

My most important PUBLICATIONS on vitamin D, starting with the “paradigm shift” in 2004:

  • Vasquez A, Manso G, Cannell J. The clinical importance of vitamin D (cholecalciferol): a paradigm shift with implications for all healthcare providers. Altern Ther Health Med. 2004 Sep-Oct;10(5):28-36 PMID15478784 —Other publications (and videos and essays) are listed toward the bottom of this page.

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Dr Alex Vasquez 2004 2008 2024 Vitamin D 2008 Jcem Paradigm 2004 Jama 2004 Bmj 2005 Pharmacology 2024
4.89MB ∙ PDF file
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My most important VIDEOS on vitamin D: the “vitamin D goldmine” series

1) chronic pain and pain amplification,

2) mood, depression, anxiety,

3) barrier defense against infection, allergy, autoimmunity,

4) inflammation and immunomodulation,

5) Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

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My most important INFOGRAPHIC on vitamin D:

“It’s not what you take, it’s what you make.” Dr Vasquez (2022)

Additional publications, articles, essays, videos

Dr Alex Vasquez 2021 Retraction Jama Bogus Vitamin D Covid
691KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj
318KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Editorial Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
351KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2020 Vitamin D Bolus Reconsidered
2.22MB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Article Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
435KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2008 Journal Clinical Endocrinology Metabolism
36.4KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2011 Part8 5pspmd Paleomed Diet Revisit Excerpted
19.2MB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2004 Vitamin D Monograph
541KB ∙ PDF file
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Vitamin D in the treatment of Autoimmunity: How much, how and why, and justified by what criteria?

Vitamin D in the treatment of Autoimmunity: How much, how and why, and justified by what criteria?

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AntiNutrition Fraud (4) American Medical Association attempts to show that VitaminD is ineffective for MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS but results show significant benefit

AntiNutrition Fraud (4) American Medical Association attempts to show that VitaminD is ineffective for MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS but results show significant benefit

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
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Apr 17
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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