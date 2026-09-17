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Getting Older and Wiser (8) comes at the expense of making some mistakes, feeling some painful disappointments (including from “family”) and LEARNING FROM THEM
Our experiences of money and business always include trust, expectations, hope for some future that we have envisioned, an honest desire to provide for ourselves and our families and our social group.
∙ Paid
In this “Older and Wiser” series, I talk about a wide range of topics related to life in general and business in particular. Some of the previous posts have included:
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex VasquezINFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
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