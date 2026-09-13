[MUSIC FREE] Melatonin vs AMITRIPTYLINE for CHRONIC PAIN conditions like MIGRAINE and FIBROMYALGIA

In order to understand today's video, you need to have seen my video review of the disastrous “2026 Migraine Prevention Guidelines” from American Academy of Neurology, which guarantee the failure of treatments for patients who suffer with migraine.
2026 “Migraine Prevention Guidelines” from American Academy of Neurology recommend the use of the tricyclic antidepressant drug AMITRIPTYLINE 10-50mg despite evidence that MELATONIN 3mg is safer, more effective, more affordable, more available without a prescription, and which provides collateral benefit including weight loss, antioxidant benefits, and anti-cancer benefits (J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry 2016 Oct). Note that Amitriptyline is not approved by the FDA for prevention/treatment of migraines, but the same genre of rule-following doctors that complain about “unregulated nutritional supplements” will use Amitriptyline “off-label” which means unapproved and is therefore equivalent to “off-label” use of melatonin, which is a natural component of the human body for millions of years. As I note in today’s video, AMITRIPTYLINE causes weight gain of approximately 1kg or 2lbs per month, which can easily exceed 10kg or 20lbs per year—therefore, not only does AMITRIPTYLINE promote major negative consequences for overall health with increased risk of autoimmunity, cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease (including heart function/rhythm disturbances per Clin Ter 1993 Jul PMID8243020) due to overweight/obesity, but this same propensity for drug-induced overweight/obesity also worsens migraine (increased risk for “chronification”), fibromyalgia, depression, and everything else that is bad.
Questions from today’s video:
Should we use laboratory testing before using melatonin as a therapy for chronic pain conditions?
Why does the medical profession as a whole so commonly ignore its own published and verified data?
Why do humans as a group commonly prefer to avoid thinking and using their brains when thoughtfulness and perspectivism are among the defining characteristics of our species?
In what ways does the medical profession self-select for obedient zombies with psychopathic tendencies rather than thoughtful scientists trying to help humanity?
Should people who can think and read accept their positions as separate and outside of the larger human society?
Clinical-Laboratory Assessment of Chronic Pain:
You have to know the “core competencies”—the more you know, the better.
You have to have systems and strategies for patient assessment, this demonstrates that you know what to look for (eg, what is likely, and what is dangerous) and that you have thought out the process ahead of time
You have to look for and try to make more than one diagnosis at a time; then each diagnosis carries its responsibilities. Just because you find a diagnosis does not mean that you found the only diagnosis— “Patients are entitled to more than one disease.” Ron LeFebvre DC
Real experts know and respect real diseases, and they rule-out real diseases before looking for “functional” problems
You must have backup plans for your strategy because sometimes your first strategy does not work perfectly.
What if your patient refuses lab tests?
What is the difference between CHRONIC PAIN with a ferritin of 4 vs a ferritin of 450, assuming a benign CRP et al?
Most common and important lab tests are reviewed in Chapter 1 ofInflammation Mastery 4th Edition.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
LABORATORY TESTING of CHRONIC PAIN (1) Review of TWO (2!) lab tests that actually direct treatment in CHRONIC PAIN AND MIGRAINE and yet most doctors don’t even know about them
LABORATORY TESTING of CHRONIC PAIN (2) Common Problems occur Commonly which is why these tests have to be part of your routine system, not an occasional afterthought
Clinical-Laboratory Assessment of Chronic Pain (3) IRON DEFICIENCY vs IRON OVERLOAD flow diagram, management
LABS for CHRONIC PAIN (4) What if your patient refuses lab tests? What is the difference between CHRONIC PAIN with a ferritin of 4 vs a ferritin of 450, assuming a benign CRP et al?
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?
VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies
QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms