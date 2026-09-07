LABORATORY TESTING of CHRONIC PAIN (1) Review of TWO (2!) lab tests that actually direct treatment in CHRONIC PAIN AND MIGRAINE and yet most doctors don’t even know about them

I taught theLaboratory Assessment lecture of our 3-instructor Immune/Inflammatory Disorders Conference at the Institute for Functional Medicine (where I was Faculty since 2003) until 2013 until IFM President David Jones “Mr Spirituality and Community” sent me a hyperarrogant email demanding free access to my 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, which I of course rejected out of respect for my own work (I paid for the entire conference myself, including venue, printed notes, travel, hotel, food, and generous compensation for the presenters) and also respect for my graduate students, some of whom were single mothers working up to 2 jobs to pay for their tuition; later that year, IFM announced my replacement on Facebook but never had the courage to tell me directly. So much for my 11 years of nonprofit “service” and helping grow the organization from a time when they could not even pay their faculty!