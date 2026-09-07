LABORATORY TESTING of CHRONIC PAIN (1) Review of TWO (2!) lab tests that actually direct treatment in CHRONIC PAIN AND MIGRAINE and yet most doctors don’t even know about them

Pain!Test+Treat(1) Review of TWO (2!) lab tests that actually direct treatment in CHRONIC PAIN AND MIGRAINE and yet most doctors don’t even know about them.
I need a group of doctors/clinicians to help manage chronic pain patients, especially migraine and CRPS
Both of the articles discussed today are included on this page—plus the obvious how-to-treat document for a total of 4+ full-text PDF articles
Today’s video:
This series will focus on ANALYSIS AND ACTION
What tests in what context
What are you going to do about it
Any social or “big picture” considerations
My history with this material:
Yes, we actually had dedicated classes in Clinical Laboratory and Patient Management in chiro/ND school while none of this was mentioned in “medical school”—just like Radiographs, Clinical Therapeutics, EENT, and a bunch of other important topics that needed dedicated courses.
Decades of reviewing lab tests in patient care.
Most common and important lab tests are reviewed in Chapter 1 of Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition.
Click here to see the first few pages, including the table of contents and index (size: 6 MB)
Click here for a larger sample with photos (size: 43 MB)
I have taught many courses that include laboratory interpretation including Orthopedics, Rheumatology, and Clinical Laboratory Medicine—the latter for about 4 or 5 years in a Master’s / Postgraduate program for doctors, and by the final year (2011) the class was actually competent—those course notes are now included in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition.
I taught theLaboratory Assessment lecture of our 3-instructor Immune/Inflammatory Disorders Conference at the Institute for Functional Medicine (where I was Faculty since 2003) until 2013 until IFM President David Jones “Mr Spirituality and Community” sent me a hyperarrogant email demanding free access to my 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, which I of course rejected out of respect for my own work (I paid for the entire conference myself, including venue, printed notes, travel, hotel, food, and generous compensation for the presenters) and also respect for my graduate students, some of whom were single mothers working up to 2 jobs to pay for their tuition; later that year, IFM announced my replacement on Facebook but never had the courage to tell me directly. So much for my 11 years of nonprofit “service” and helping grow the organization from a time when they could not even pay their faculty!
Treatment vs Management of Joint Pain with Skin Rash: VIDEO TUTORIAL (raw video, version 1)
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