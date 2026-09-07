INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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LABORATORY TESTING of CHRONIC PAIN (2) Common Problems occur Commonly which is why these tests have to be part of your routine system, not an occasional afterthought

Clinical-Laboratory Assessment of Chronic Pain: Series covering New and Old Tests that are necessary in the process of evaluating chronic pain patients
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Note: PDF articles are provided at the end of this page, along with any related infographics/images

Everyone thinks they are an expert until they take a test written by an expert.” DrV

Clinical-Laboratory Assessment of Chronic Pain:

  1. You have to know the “core competencies”—the more you know, the better.

  2. You have to have systems and strategies for patient assessment, this demonstrates that you know what to look for (eg, what is likely, and what is dangerous) and that you have thought out the process ahead of time

  3. You have to look for and try to make more than one diagnosis at a time; then each diagnosis carries its responsibilities. Just because you find a diagnosis does not mean that you found the only diagnosis— “Patients are entitled to more than one disease.” Ron LeFebvre DC

  4. Real experts know and respect real diseases, and they rule-out real diseases before looking for “functional” problems

  5. Most common and important lab tests are reviewed in Chapter 1 of Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition.

Pain!Test+Treat—series on laboratory evaluation of patients with chronic pain

  1. yesterday—Review of TWO (2!) lab tests that actually direct treatment in CHRONIC PAIN AND MIGRAINE and yet most doctors don’t even know about them.

  2. today—this page

Treatment vs Management Masterclass VIDEO + NOTES

Treatment vs Management Masterclass VIDEO + NOTES

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
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May 24
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I need a group of doctors/clinicians to help manage chronic pain patients, especially migraine and CRPS

I need a group of doctors/clinicians to help manage chronic pain patients, especially migraine and CRPS

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Sep 4
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Both of the articles discussed today are included on this page—plus the obvious how-to-treat document for a total of 4+ full-text PDF articles

Overview and Background:

  • This series will focus on ANALYSIS AND ACTION

    • What tests in what context

    • What are you going to do about it

    • Any social or “big picture” considerations

  • My history with this material:

    • Yes, we actually had dedicated classes in Clinical Laboratory and Patient Management in chiro/ND school while none of this was mentioned in “medical school”—just like Radiographs, Clinical Therapeutics, EENT, and a bunch of other important topics that needed dedicated courses.

    • Decades of reviewing lab tests in patient care.

    • Most common and important lab tests are reviewed in Chapter 1 of Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition.

    • I have taught many courses that include laboratory interpretation including Orthopedics, Rheumatology, and Clinical Laboratory Medicine—the latter for about 4 or 5 years in a Master’s / Postgraduate program for doctors, and by the final year (2011) the class was actually competent—those course notes are now included in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition.

    • I taught theLaboratory Assessment lecture of our 3-instructor Immune/Inflammatory Disorders Conference at the Institute for Functional Medicine (where I was Faculty since 2003) until 2013 until IFM President David Jones “Mr Spirituality and Community” sent me a hyperarrogant email demanding free access to my 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, which I of course rejected out of respect for my own work (I paid for the entire conference myself, including venue, printed notes, travel, hotel, food, and generous compensation for the presenters) and also respect for my graduate students, some of whom were single mothers working up to 2 jobs to pay for their tuition; later that year, IFM announced my replacement on Facebook but never had the courage to tell me directly. So much for my 11 years of nonprofit “service” and helping grow the organization from a time when they could not even pay their faculty!

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Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY: Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY: Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

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PDF update to INFLAMMATION MASTERY textbook (2026may) Research Analysis, Clinical Decision-Making, Patient Management

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
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May 26
PDF update to INFLAMMATION MASTERY textbook (2026may) Research Analysis, Clinical Decision-Making, Patient Management

Note: Diagram and PDF are updated on 28May2026

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Treatment vs Management of Joint Pain with Skin Rash: VIDEO TUTORIAL (raw video, version 1)

Treatment vs Management of Joint Pain with Skin Rash: VIDEO TUTORIAL (raw video, version 1)

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

PDF articles are provided at the end of this page, along with any related infographics/images

Answers to today’s “LABORATORY TESTING of CHRONIC PAIN—Part2” are provided in this PDF flowchart, reviewed in more detail here.

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