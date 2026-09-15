THIS SITE is now my MAIN NEWSLETTER: InflammationMastery.substack.com = Inflammation-Mastery.com

“The question really isn’t whether or not you have Neuroinflammation…
– you, yes I’m talking to you –
…the question is how much do you have and in what direction is it taking you.” DrV
Updates:
You are on the main page-newsletter: InflammationMastery.substack.com = Inflammation-Mastery.com. If you previously paid at “healthy thinking” then by now your account should've been transferred to this new site where I'm posting the new information but if you have any questions or issues with transferring from one site to the other, then send me a competent email and I'll try to address the issue.
Two major projects are in the works and are advancing very strongly, with the first project focused on neuroinflammation (generally) and migraine (specifically) because these conditions are very common in the population and also very important and certainly Neuroinflammation has the potential to affect anyone and everyone, ie whether they have migraine or not.
The question really isn't whether or not you have Neuroinflammation – you, yes I'm talking to you – the question is how much do you have and in what direction is it taking you. Because the new consensus is that pretty much everybody has some level of neuroinflammation, especially if they have any other health problems ranging from mild depression to being slightly overweight, let alone the more obvious inflammatory conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or autoimmunity. Neuroinflammation is its own serious condition but it's also a contaminant or “side effect” of many if not most other problems as well. And you can be very sure that the medical profession isn’t going to do anything other than sell drugs for this problem, just as they did with migraine, and depression for that matter.
As I posted recently: I need a group of doctors/clinicians to help manage chronic pain patients, especially migraine and CRPS. When the new program launches focused on chronic pain and migraine, anticipate being deluged with consult request, and at this point my career, I don't have tons of interest to manage individual cases, but I would like to provide some referrals and help coordinate care for these patients, especially with regard to the new protocol that's going to be launched soon. So I'm interested in cultivating a group of clinicians who can manage these patients while helping me gather some clinical feedback/data worthy of publication so that we can assess how these patients respond to an integrative plan. The alternative is that we could just do nothing and let the medical drug cartel dominate these patients and ruin their lives while bankrupting them with the new CGRP and PACAP drugs, but that doesn't have much appeal when we could actually help these patients get better.
2026 MIGRAINE GUIDELINES from American Academy of Neurology + American Headache Society — Commentary and Contextualization·
Remember that you can unsubscribe anytime by using the unsubscribe link at the bottom of each email. No, I won’t manage anyone’s email account for them.
Update 5Jul2026 overriding 27Oct2025:
Because of the way that my two newsletters are treated by the platform/censorship, this site InflammationMastery.substack.com will become my main newsletter especially for the upcoming new clinical topics (eg, NeuromastProtocol.com).
The censorship of HealthyThinking.substack.com might be explained by the fact that it was launched during the pandemic and might have therefore been algorithmically censored because I was talking about (my 2014 book) Antiviral Nutrition, which was also censored in 2020 and banned from publication and sale by Amazon along with several other of my books—see more details in the PDF articles below.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.