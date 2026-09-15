THIS SITE is now my MAIN NEWSLETTER: InflammationMastery.substack.com = Inflammation-Mastery.com

“ The question really isn’t whether or not you have Neuroinflammation… – you, yes I’m talking to you – …the question is how much do you have and in what direction is it taking you. ” DrV

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Two major projects are in the works and are advancing very strongly, with the first project focused on neuroinflammation (generally) and migraine (specifically) because these conditions are very common in the population and also very important and certainly Neuroinflammation has the potential to affect anyone and everyone, ie whether they have migraine or not.

The question really isn't whether or not you have Neuroinflammation – you, yes I'm talking to you – the question is how much do you have and in what direction is it taking you. Because the new consensus is that pretty much everybody has some level of neuroinflammation, especially if they have any other health problems ranging from mild depression to being slightly overweight, let alone the more obvious inflammatory conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or autoimmunity. Neuroinflammation is its own serious condition but it's also a contaminant or “side effect” of many if not most other problems as well. And you can be very sure that the medical profession isn’t going to do anything other than sell drugs for this problem, just as they did with migraine, and depression for that matter.