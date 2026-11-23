The amount of corruption, incompetence, hubris, employee abuse, and tax evasion (especially including wage theft from underpaying faculty plus administrative bonuses including weeks of vacation on the Italian coast to “attend conferences with family”) in “healthcare academia” is absolutely stunning.
Most of these schools are legally chartered as nonprofit organizations, then they pay their top administrators a whopping $1.3-1.5 MILLION DOLLARS for 6 months of halfassed employment—even while the schools report a LOSS OF PROFIT for the year!!!
And this is the tip of the iceberg—only what they are publicly declaring; it does not include the side deals and “off table” gifts and partnerships, including fake contracts paid by the schools but to the profit of upper admin.
Older and wiser tip: NEVER DONATE your time, talent, or money to a “health science university”
In this “Older and Wiser” series, I talk about a wide range of topics related to life in general and business in particular. Some of the previous posts have included:
Career Choices: 1) Never take a teaching job unless teaching is your lifepath; 2) Don’t expect your profession or job to be loyal to you beyond your next paycheck
Wine and Whiskey—Making better Choices in Quality while also Protecting Oneself from the Adverse Effects
Eschewing unnecessary Emotional Entanglements, Respecting Your Own (and Others’) Freedoms and Responsibilities
Becoming more effective, free and happy by burning the mental deadweight of old fantasies
Getting Older and Wiser (8) comes at the expense of making some mistakes, feeling some painful disappointments (including from “family”) and LEARNING FROM THEM
Getting Older and Wiser (9) includes never donating time, talent, or money to a “health science university”
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
QUESTIONS TO PONDER when looking at financial reports from a “health science university” that started as a chiropractic college:
How can an outgoing nonprofit “university president” get paid $1.3 MILLION DOLLARS for six months of employment A YEAR AFTER HE LEFT HIS JOB?
And the school reported a LOSS OF PROFIT for the year!!!
How does a president who worked 6 months until June 2024 continue to get paid $1.3 MILLION DOLLARS into 2025?
How can an incoming nonprofit “university president” get paid $1.6 MILLION DOLLARS for six months of employment?
And the school reported a LOSS OF PROFIT for the year!!!
Images below from https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/930309970 on 23nov2026 along with PDF.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.