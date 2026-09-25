INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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N-ACETYL-CYSTEINE, NAC: 2-hour video tutorial review

I could tell by 2019 that politics-medicine-journalism was reaching a new level of insanity. So I began to predict that the world was going to have some type of political-medical event, which was Cv19
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Why did I perform this exhaustive literature review on acetylcysteine/NAC in 2019?

  1. Because I was aware that the entire topic of viruses had become weaponized certainly no later than 2014 when I published a book on this topic—a book that was deleted by Amazon in March of 2020 at the start of the “global plan.”

    Dr Alex Vasquez 2014 Antiviral Strategy En Es
    13.3MB ∙ PDF file
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    Download
    Ijhnfm 2020 Interview Banned Books Controlled Narratives
    1.74MB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download

  2. I could tell not later than 2019 that the world of politics and medicine and so-called journalism was reaching a new level of insanity that we hadn’t seen before. As such, I began to predict in late 2019 that the world was going to have the experience of some type of international viral/infectious disease event that was going to be used for political purposes. For this reason I began updating my related clinical protocols, including the associated teaching videos on the treatment of viral infections.

    Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Ijhnfm Pharma Echo Vortex
    2.91MB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download
Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj
318KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Article Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
435KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Editorial Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
351KB ∙ PDF file
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Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity
15.2MB ∙ PDF file
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Download

Please see the 2-HOUR VIDEO and 4 PDF ARTICLES provided above

See minor correction to this video here

I’ve decided to include this video within the previous series which was the “vitamin D Goldmine” because this detailed review is of similar quality and synergistic utility.

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Please see the 2-HOUR VIDEO and 7 PDF ARTICLES provided

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 2, 2024
VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

See video embedded above for “VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections”

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