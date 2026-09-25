N-ACETYL-CYSTEINE, NAC: 2-hour video tutorial review

Because I was aware that the entire topic of viruses had become weaponized certainly no later than 2014 when I published a book on this topic —a book that was deleted by Amazon in March of 2020 at the start of the “global plan.”

I could tell not later than 2019 that the world of politics and medicine and so-called journalism was reaching a new level of insanity that we hadn’t seen before. As such, I began to predict in late 2019 that the world was going to have the experience of some type of international viral/infectious disease event that was going to be used for political purposes. For this reason I began updating my related clinical protocols, including the associated teaching videos on the treatment of viral infections.