N-ACETYL-CYSTEINE, NAC: 2-hour video tutorial review

Why did I perform this exhaustive literature review on acetylcysteine/NAC in 2019?
Because I was aware that the entire topic of viruses had become weaponized certainly no later than 2014 when I published a book on this topic—a book that was deleted by Amazon in March of 2020 at the start of the “global plan.”
I could tell not later than 2019 that the world of politics and medicine and so-called journalism was reaching a new level of insanity that we hadn’t seen before. As such, I began to predict in late 2019 that the world was going to have the experience of some type of international viral/infectious disease event that was going to be used for political purposes. For this reason I began updating my related clinical protocols, including the associated teaching videos on the treatment of viral infections.
Please see the 2-HOUR VIDEO and 4 PDF ARTICLES provided above
See minor correction to this video here
I’ve decided to include this video within the previous series which was the “vitamin D Goldmine” because this detailed review is of similar quality and synergistic utility.
Please see the 2-HOUR VIDEO and 7 PDF ARTICLES provided
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