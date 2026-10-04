Kynurenines are the “shet” happens of clinical biochemistry... but...

Here is a listing of articles and videos that focus on Kynurenine metabolism as relevant to inflammatory and neuroinflammatory disorders.
Yesterday (3oct2026) I finished the revisions to my biochemistry infographic and treatment algorithm and will make a video review of this final illustration probably [this week].
KYNURENINE BIOCHEMISTRY (tutorial video from 2016)
LABORATORY TESTING OF KYNURENINES
You can find plenty of conversation about the connection between chronic pain conditions and disorders of Kynurenine metabolism, but the question remains: what are you going to do about it?
Are you going to test for it?
Are you going to treat for it?
Are you going to ignore the whole topic—because you don’t know about it?
Are you going to ignore the whole topic—because you already know intuitively what to do about it?
PAIN PROBLEMS: Kynurenines (pt3of4) cause Confusion in the Bermuda Triangle of Clinical Biochemistry
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